People Revealed 12 LGBTQ Characters Done Right Vs. Wrong By Hollywood, And As A Queer Person, I Must Agree

"I loved Micah from The L Word: Generation Q and what he represented as an Asian transgender man. He started the series as an openly gay man, but Season 2 saw him start to develop feelings for his friend's sister. While he dated women pre-transition, he grappled with his feelings toward a woman after coming out as a gay man."
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015