The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

You Can Live Forever review – secret affair for Jehovah’s Witness teens in gay awakening

Category: Sex Hits: 7

Two young women uneasily living in a religious community in Quebec embark on a secret affair

There’s some soap-operatic gusto to this story of two teenage gay women in a Jehovah’s Witness community in Quebec; it’s got something of Jeanette Winterson’s tenderness, if not exactly the wit, and the movie is interesting and even faintly subversive in its implied analogies concerning conversion and enclosed behaviour systems.

Anwen O’Driscoll brings some Anna Kendrick energy to the role of Jaime, a smart teen whose mum suffers a breakdown after the death of her dad from a heart attack. She has been sent away to live with her aunt Beth (Liane Balaban), who with her husband Jean-François (Antoine Yared), is a devout Jehovah’s Witness and expects Jaime to obey their rules and show up to their religious services wearing the very uncool Handmaid’s-Tale dress they’ve picked out for her. Gloweringly, Jaime complies but is struck as by a lightning-bolt at the sight of beautiful Marike (June Laporte) in the congregation; she lives with her older sister Amanda (Deragh Campbell) and Amanda’s alpha-male husband Frank (Tim Campbell), fierce JW folk, all.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/film/2023/jun/12/you-can-live-forever-review-secret-affair-for-jehovahs-witness-teens-in-gay-awakening

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version