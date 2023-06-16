Pride in Pictures: Three’s a charm for these poly bisexuals

Category: Sex Hits: 3
Time marches on, and it’s Pride again.
For four years running now, we’ve asked our readers to share a memorable pic from their Pride celebrations, and you’ve responded with hundreds of scenes of joy, laughter, tears and rainbows… lots of rainbows . For Pride in Pictures 2023, the colors are just as bright and the laughter just as joyful.
Thanks to everyone who’s shared their Pride!
Name: Alejandro Reyes, II
Location: Orlando
Year: 2022
Photographer: Alejandro Reyes, II
Story: We’re all bisexual in this photo, and it means a lot to us that we get representation, as well.
Throuples are LGBTQ relationships, and our love is valid. Bisexuals, pansexuals and queer lives matter, too!Alejandro Reyes, II, used with permission A bisexual throuple enjoys the Orlando Pride festival
