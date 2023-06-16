The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pride in Pictures: Three’s a charm for these poly bisexuals

Pride in Pictures: Three’s a charm for these poly bisexuals

Time marches on, and it’s Pride again.

For four years running now, we’ve asked our readers to share a memorable pic from their Pride celebrations, and you’ve responded with hundreds of scenes of joy, laughter, tears and rainbows… lots of rainbows ð&#159;&#140;&#136;ð&#159;&#140;&#136;ð&#159;&#140;&#136; . For Pride in Pictures 2023, the colors are just as bright and the laughter just as joyful.

Name: Alejandro Reyes, II

Location: Orlando

Year: 2022

Photographer: Alejandro Reyes, II

Story: We’re all bisexual in this photo, and it means a lot to us that we get representation, as well.

Throuples are LGBTQ relationships, and our love is valid. Bisexuals, pansexuals and queer lives matter, too!

A bisexual throuple enjoys the Orlando Pride festival

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/06/pride-in-pictures-threes-a-charm-for-these-poly-bisexuals/

