Pride in Pictures: Three’s a charm for these poly bisexuals

Time marches on, and it’s Pride again.

For four years running now, we’ve asked our readers to share a memorable pic from their Pride celebrations, and you’ve responded with hundreds of scenes of joy, laughter, tears and rainbows… lots of rainbows . For Pride in Pictures 2023, the colors are just as bright and the laughter just as joyful.

Thanks to everyone who’s shared their Pride!

Name: Alejandro Reyes, II

Location: Orlando

Year: 2022

Photographer: Alejandro Reyes, II

Story: We’re all bisexual in this photo, and it means a lot to us that we get representation, as well.

Throuples are LGBTQ relationships, and our love is valid. Bisexuals, pansexuals and queer lives matter, too!

Alejandro Reyes, II, used with permission

A bisexual throuple enjoys the Orlando Pride festival

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/06/pride-in-pictures-threes-a-charm-for-these-poly-bisexuals/