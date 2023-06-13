The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Anglican leader does not have to be ‘white guy from England’, says Justin Welby

Archbishop of Canterbury says he would welcome ‘serious changes’ to church communion ‘that is 90% global south’

The leader of the global Anglican church should not always be a “white guy from England”, the archbishop of Canterbury has said.

Justin Welby’s comment came amid divisions over sexuality between conservative churches in sub-Saharan Africa and more liberal churches in the developed world.

