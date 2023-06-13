The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Miriam Margolyes: ‘I never had any shame about being gay’

Actor, 82, also comments she ‘wouldn’t want to be straight for anything’ as she appears on the cover of Vogue for the first time

Miriam Margolyes has said she “never had any shame about being gay” as she makes her British Vogue cover debut at the age of 82.

The award-winning actor, known for her foul mouth and lovable eccentricity, said gay people are “not conventional” and she “wouldn’t want to be straight for anything”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2023/jun/13/miriam-margolyes-i-never-had-any-shame-about-being-gay

