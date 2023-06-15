The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting suspect expected to take plea deal

‘I have to take responsibility for what happened,’ suspect said in a series of calls from jail to Associated Press

The suspect in a mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ nightclub last year that killed five and wounded 17 is expected to strike a plea deal to state murder and hate charges that would ensure at least a life sentence, several survivors said.

Word of a possible resolution to the Club Q massacre followed a series of jailhouse calls from the suspect to the Associated Press, expressing remorse and intention to face consequences at the next scheduled hearing this month.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jun/15/colorado-lgbtq-nightclub-shooting-suspect-plea-deal

