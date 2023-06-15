Karine Jean-Pierre laughs when asked if Joe Biden will pardon Donald Trump

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Thursday, 15 June 2023 13:30 Hits: 2

Donald Trump was indicted on 37 counts in federal court late last week, with charges related to how he allegedly kept classified documents after he left the White House and then showed them off to guests at Mar-a-Lago for clout.

And it doesn’t look like he should be holding his breath for President Joe Biden to get him out of trouble.

Some longshot Republican presidential candidates have already said that they would pardon Trump if elected, but Biden has not spoken on the matter. So CNN’s Jeremy Diamond asked out White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about it at a press briefing earlier this week.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

“I wonder, as it relates to the case that – that president – the former President Trump is facing,” Diamond said. “Is there any world in which President Biden would consider pardoning the former president?”

“I’m just not going to speak to that. No comment,” she said as she chuckled and moved on to a question about health care.

Earlier this week Trump pled not guilty to the 37 charges against him, which include Espionage Act violations. He is accused of hiding boxes of classified documents – including classified military information, documents about the U.S.’s nuclear programs, intel on foreign adversaries, and “plans for a possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack” – in the bathroom of Mar-a-Lago where many employees without clearance had access to them.

He is also accused of knowing that he had illegally kept the documents and conspiring to keep the federal government from retrieving them by hiding boxes and lying to his own lawyers about them. He also allegedly showed them to visitors so that they’d think he was cool.

“Secret. This is secret information,” Trump told an author and publisher who would not have had the required clearance to view the documents. The exchange was caught in an audio recording. “Look, look at this.”

Attorney Devin James Stone, who runs the Legal Eagle YouTube channel, provided a detailed description of the charges Trump faces and the allegations against him in the video below.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/06/karine-jean-pierre-laughs-when-asked-if-joe-biden-will-pardon-donald-trump/