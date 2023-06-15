The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Republicans don’t have anywhere to eat this month. All of these chains celebrate Pride

Republicans don't have anywhere to eat this month. All of these chains celebrate Pride

It’s Pride Month and as more and more businesses have climbed on board the rainbow train, Republicans are running out of places to dine out.

“Rainbow washing” and “rainbow capitalism” have become common refrains from some in the community who are weary of corporations slapping a rainbow on their logo without supporting the community during the other 11 months of the year. But with over 600 anti-LGBTQ+ laws proposed at the federal and national levels by Republicans and the religious right, this is the year to overlook that in favor of just making them squirm.

But as the far-right boycotts Disney, Target, Budweiser, and any other company they can, the perpetually angry are quickly running out of options. Even Chick-fil-A, the right’s bastion of fast food righteousness, has been deemed too “woke” for waffle fries after they hired a vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

So where is a Republican supposed to go on Sundays after church like God intended? Not these restaurants. They’re not offering a side of hatefulness to their menus.

Click through to see some of the brands celebrating online

Taco Bell

Taco Bell's pride logosLive Más

McDonald’s

McDonald's Pride graphicLovin’ it

Pizza Hut

Even in India, the Hut is supportive

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme's Pride adBe original. Maybe add sprinkles.

KFC

Now that’s a cool pin to add to your uniform

Papa John’s

Papa John's Pride logoWho’s your daddy?

Dominos

Who needs a logo when you can have a parade?

Shake Shack

They’re doing this worldwide and giving to local LGBTQ+ charities

Starbucks

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Starbucks Pride Network (@starbuckspride)

Denny’s

Denny's Pride logo24 hours too

Wendy’s

Wendy's Pride logoAre you a frosty or flamer?

Cracker Barrel

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cracker Barrel (@crackerbarrel)

Burger King

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/06/republicans-dont-have-anywhere-to-eat-this-month-all-of-these-chains-celebrate-pride/

