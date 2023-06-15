Republicans don’t have anywhere to eat this month. All of these chains celebrate Pride

Articles

Even Cracker Barrel is getting on board with Pride Month.

It’s Pride Month and as more and more businesses have climbed on board the rainbow train, Republicans are running out of places to dine out.

“Rainbow washing” and “rainbow capitalism” have become common refrains from some in the community who are weary of corporations slapping a rainbow on their logo without supporting the community during the other 11 months of the year. But with over 600 anti-LGBTQ+ laws proposed at the federal and national levels by Republicans and the religious right, this is the year to overlook that in favor of just making them squirm.

But as the far-right boycotts Disney, Target, Budweiser, and any other company they can, the perpetually angry are quickly running out of options. Even Chick-fil-A, the right’s bastion of fast food righteousness, has been deemed too “woke” for waffle fries after they hired a vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

So where is a Republican supposed to go on Sundays after church like God intended? Not these restaurants. They’re not offering a side of hatefulness to their menus.

Taco Bell

McDonald’s

Pizza Hut

Krispy Kreme

KFC

Papa John’s

Dominos

Happy #PrideMonth! Domino's is proud to support LGBTQIA+ team members and communities near and far throughout the year, and we're excited to be sponsoring @MotorCityPride right near our HQ.​

Where are you celebrating #Pride? pic.twitter.com/xW0pKz9bLw June 1, 2023

Shake Shack

Because everything is better with sprinkles on top.



Celebrate Pride all month long with us and our friends at @pflag. Starting today, you can add sprinkles to any shake or frozen custard for 50¢ and support PFLAG National. pic.twitter.com/ihqUwG6urf June 1, 2023

Starbucks

Denny’s

Wendy’s

Cracker Barrel

Burger King

olha q coisa MAIS LINDA as coroas de Pride!!! tem tanto a coroa tradicional quanto a coroa pente garfo.

vem já buscar a sua pra se preparar! #ParadaBKpic.twitter.com/v5fJNqhFBk June 9, 2023

