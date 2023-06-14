The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Starbucks Pride decorations removed because of new policy, US workers say

The company claims there have been no corporate policy changes and stated its ‘unwavering support’ of the LGBTQ+ community

Coffee giant Starbucks is caught up in a row with a labor union over claims that workers at some of its stores in the US have been told they cannot put up Pride decorations this year.

The dispute comes as a rightwing backlash against many American businesses sweeps across the US, with conservative activists and consumers attacking expressions of support for LGBTQ+ Americans. Some of the biggest corporate names in the US – such as retailer Target and beer giant Anheuser-Busch – have been hit by boycotts.

