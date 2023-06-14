Starbucks Pride decorations removed because of new policy, US workers say

Articles

The company claims there have been no corporate policy changes and stated its ‘unwavering support’ of the LGBTQ+ community

Coffee giant Starbucks is caught up in a row with a labor union over claims that workers at some of its stores in the US have been told they cannot put up Pride decorations this year.

The dispute comes as a rightwing backlash against many American businesses sweeps across the US, with conservative activists and consumers attacking expressions of support for LGBTQ+ Americans. Some of the biggest corporate names in the US – such as retailer Target and beer giant Anheuser-Busch – have been hit by boycotts.

