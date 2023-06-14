Canada man who allegedly yelled anti-trans hate at girl banned from school sports

Articles

Nine-year-old, who is not transgender, left in tears by incident at shot put final as anti-trans hate on the rise across the country

A Canadian man who allegedly shouted at a nine-year-old girl and questioned whether she was transgender has been banned from attending elementary school athletics competitions, after an incident that activists say reflects a broader rise in anti-trans hate across the country.

Kari Starr told the Guardian that her nine-year-old daughter was preparing for a shot put competition in the British Columbia city of Kelowna when a man attempted to halt the competition, alleging Starr’s daughter was either a boy or transgender.

