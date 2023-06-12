My brother Scott Johnson’s killer is finally behind bars. But there are others still at large | Steve Johnson

Articles

It’s time for the deaths of dozens of other gay men to be investigated and solved

To celebrate a breakthrough in his academic work, my brother Scott went to the dramatic headlands of Sydney, no doubt beaming about his bright future as he neared the conclusion of his mathematics PhD. Little did Scott realise he’d wandered into a place where law and order would not protect him.

Trusting and idealistic, Scott would never have fathomed being forced over the cliff edge only to have the police retrieve his lifeless body from the rocks below, inform the world there were “no suspicious circumstances,” tell his family that he fell in “a popular place for jumpers, especially homosexuals,” and then defend that story for decades no matter the evidence or our pleas for help.

