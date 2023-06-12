Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 12 June 2023 23:01 Hits: 2

Women will be able to apply for convictions and cautions under repealed or abolished offences to be wiped

A scheme to pardon people unjustly criminalised for alleged gay or lesbian activity has been expanded, the Home Office has announced.

For the first time, women will be able to apply for their records to be wiped if they have been convicted or cautioned under any repealed or abolished offences relating to same-sex activity.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/13/home-office-expands-scheme-to-pardon-those-criminalised-for-gay-activity