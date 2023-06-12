The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Home Office expands scheme to pardon those criminalised for gay activity

Women will be able to apply for convictions and cautions under repealed or abolished offences to be wiped

A scheme to pardon people unjustly criminalised for alleged gay or lesbian activity has been expanded, the Home Office has announced.

For the first time, women will be able to apply for their records to be wiped if they have been convicted or cautioned under any repealed or abolished offences relating to same-sex activity.

