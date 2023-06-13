‘They’re caving to bullies’: queer influencers say brands have gone quiet

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 10:00 Hits: 2

This Pride month, they see fewer companies seeking partnerships amid boycotts and an assault on LGBTQ+ rights

In the weeks leading up to June, Rose Montoya noticed something concerning. Pride is usually a busy time for the influencer, who has over 800,000 TikTok followers and posts videos about trans rights and issues. But this year, she says, fewer brands have reached out.

“I’ve spoken to a lot of my trans friends and colleagues, and we’ve all noticed less brands seeking partnerships and smaller budgets for Pride campaigns,” Montoya said. “It’s disappointing.”

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/13/lgbtq-influencers-pride-brands-boycotts-laws