Pride in Pictures: Screaming and laughing through the tears

Like sands through the hourglass, it’s Pride again.

For four years running now, we’ve asked our readers to share a memorable pic from their Pride celebrations, and you’ve responded with hundreds of scenes of joy, laughter, tears and rainbows… lots of rainbows . For Pride in Pictures 2023, the colors are just as bright and the laughter just as joyful.

Thanks to everyone who’s shared their Pride!

Get the Daily Brief

Name: Chris Almvig

Location: New York City

Year: 1992

Photographer: My friend Vic Gustafson. He passed away.

The story: There was overwhelming sadness in my life because of AIDS. I was a gay activist and belonged to many organizations and consequently lost 22 friends to this horrid disease. The Gay Pride March gave me the opportunity to yell, scream, cry, laugh and hug countless people; some I knew and some I didn’t.

Two weeks before this picture was taken, I lost dear Ken and Franklin, and I questioned whether I could march. But I knew they would have wanted me to be there for them and to celebrate our community as well as demand our rights. So, despite my grief, I look joyful to belong to my “logical family”.

Chris Almvig, used with permission

