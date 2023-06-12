Megan Fox blasts Republican who accused her of forcing sons to wear “girls’” clothes

Articles

Megan Fox lashed out at a failed Republican congressional candidate who accused her of “child abuse” for allegedly “forcing” her sons to wear “girls’ clothes.”

Last Thursday, failed congressional candidate Robby Starbuck tweeted a photo of Fox with her three sons. “We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park,” Starbuck wrote. “I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them.”

In a subsequent tweet, Starbuck added what he characterized as “more context,” claiming that the incident happened around 5 years ago and that there was another witness. He claimed that the incident happened in California shortly before he moved to Tennessee, and involved two of Fox’s three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green “vocally expressing the desire to wear ‘boy clothes.’”

On Sunday, Fox delivered a blistering response via Instagram.

“Hey @robbystarbuck, I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre [sic] a clout chaser,” the actor wrote in the caption to a post featuring a screenshot of Starbuck’s tweet. “But let me teach you something…”

“Irregardless [sic] of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency. especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense,” she continued. “Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.”

“I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent little men like you many times and yet I’m still here,” she added. “You f—ed with the wrong witch.”

Green previously responded to Starbuck’s post, telling TMZ on Saturday that the Republican’s story was “totally bogus.”

“This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship,” Green said. “As a society I hope we continue to push to be better. This Robby Starbuck person is full of s–t, and I have no idea who he is.”

Starbuck, whose 2022 write-in campaign to represent Tennessee’s 5th Congressional district was disqualified last summer, tweeted about Fox again on Sunday, posting what appeared to be a screenshot of a comment he’d posted on the actor’s Instagram post. In it, he doubled down on his claim of having evidence of the playground incident. He also claiming that Fox had threatened him with witchcraft.

Megan Fox has responded to my concern about her sons being dressed up in girls clothes with an IG post where she seemingly threatens me with witchcraft. Does that seem like a sane response to you? Her post and my response back are below. pic.twitter.com/6ioRvpYK5i June 11, 2023

According to Jezebel, Fox had posted screenshots of a New York Post tabloid story about witches eating animal carcasses in her Instagram stories along with the clearly tongue-in-cheek caption “me outside rob starbucks house [sic].”

In an April 2022 Glamour magazine profile, Fox spoke about supporting her oldest son Noah’s gender expression.

“Noah started wearing dresses when he was about two, and I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is,” she said. “Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality. So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different.”

“I can’t control the way other people react to my children. I can’t control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them,” Fox continued. “That’s also why I don’t really put my children on Instagram or social media. I’m so proud of my kids … but I also don’t want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they’re going to say.”

