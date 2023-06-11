Almost 7% of people in UK changed sexual identity in six years, study suggests

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 11 June 2023 13:00 Hits: 3

Research challenges ideas about coming out, with those aged over 65 almost as ‘sexually fluid’ as young

One in 15 people – almost 7% of the UK population – changed their sexual identity over a six-year period, a new study suggests.

Women aged over 65 are one of the most “sexually fluid” groups, the research found, challenging the assumption that moving between heterosexual and non-heterosexual identities is more common among younger people.

Sexual identity mobility is higher among young people aged 16–24 (7.9%) and older adults aged 65 and over (7.4%), compared with those aged 25–64 (5.0%–6.2%).

Sexual identity mobility is 10% less likely among men (5.7%) than women (6.3%).

Sexual identity mobility is three times more likely among non-white minority ethnic individuals (15.5%) than among white people (5.0%).

Sexual identity mobility is more likely among less educated people.

The rates of moving into and out of heterosexual identities are comparable.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/jun/11/sexual-identity-mobility-study-uk