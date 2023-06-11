Catholic ‘Pride mass’ in Pennsylvania canceled after protests

Articles

Published on Sunday, 11 June 2023

Cancellation came at request of the diocese after irate emails and calls, some of them threatening, officials say

A Roman Catholic mass to be held in western Pennsylvania this weekend in solidarity with LGBTQ Catholics has been canceled after flyers for the service switched the designation to a “Pride mass”.

The cancellation of Sunday mass at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh came at the request of the diocese after protesting emails and calls, some of them threatening, officials said. While the exact nature of the protest messages is unclear, they come at a time when major brands like Target, Bud Light and Starbucks have faced rightwing backlash for using the Pride labeling.

