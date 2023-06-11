Category: Sex Hits: 2
We praise the cause of revolution
Jefferson’s “little rebellion now and then”
As storms cleanse our nature’s lands
Good for nations also to mend
We sing of social revolution
Not of violent insurrection
A peaceful we the people redirection
Perfecting the soul of our imperfect union
Rise up and take back power
Mark our ballots and speak our truth
Stand up no longer to cower
Holding hands in unity
Together we will end divides
Redirecting what corporations amassed
Something to which we’ll no longer abide
And give voice to the marginal and dispossessed
Quality health care for all leads our way
Regulating guns on our streets no matter what they say
Sustaining our planet and protecting life
Getting closer and certain of that each day
Rise up and take back power
Mark our ballots and speak our truth
Stand up no longer to cower
Holding hands in unity
Take back control of our bodies
From women and trans folk the courts be damned
Reading what we wish and when we want now
Legislators cannot rule what’s banned
Drag queens joyous and on parade
Immigrants welcome to these lands
Learning hard truths in our classrooms
Affirming diversity, we will take stands
My love is my love is my love
You cannot legislate away our pride
Our love is our love is our love you’ll see
Our gender identity is our decision
Freedom to define ourselves is a tenet of liberty
Repair strained alliances across the globe
Resisting, disobeying with mass civility
Dumping Fascism on the trash of history
Yes, we sing a song of revolution
A peaceful we the people redirection
Defeating our slide toward devolution
Perfecting the soul of our imperfect union
No far-right Christian theocracy
Or male privileging patriarchy
No white nationalism and supremacy
Or military industrial oligarchy
End to political and corporate kleptocracy
And the quest for U.S. style monarchy
No presidential grabs at autocracy
But instead a true and equitable democracy
Yes, we sing a song of revolution
A peaceful we the people redirection
Defeating our slide toward devolution
Perfecting the soul of our imperfect union
Rise up and take back power
Mark our ballots and speak our truth
Stand up no longer to cower
Holding hands in unity
Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/06/a-song-of-revolution/