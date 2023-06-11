Articles

Category: Sex Published on Sunday, 11 June 2023

We praise the cause of revolution

Jefferson’s “little rebellion now and then”

As storms cleanse our nature’s lands

Good for nations also to mend

We sing of social revolution

Not of violent insurrection

A peaceful we the people redirection

Perfecting the soul of our imperfect union

Rise up and take back power

Mark our ballots and speak our truth

Stand up no longer to cower

Holding hands in unity

Together we will end divides

Redirecting what corporations amassed

Something to which we’ll no longer abide

And give voice to the marginal and dispossessed

Quality health care for all leads our way

Regulating guns on our streets no matter what they say

Sustaining our planet and protecting life

Getting closer and certain of that each day

Rise up and take back power

Mark our ballots and speak our truth

Stand up no longer to cower

Holding hands in unity

Take back control of our bodies

From women and trans folk the courts be damned

Reading what we wish and when we want now

Legislators cannot rule what’s banned

Drag queens joyous and on parade

Immigrants welcome to these lands

Learning hard truths in our classrooms

Affirming diversity, we will take stands

My love is my love is my love

You cannot legislate away our pride

Our love is our love is our love you’ll see

Our gender identity is our decision

Freedom to define ourselves is a tenet of liberty

Repair strained alliances across the globe

Resisting, disobeying with mass civility

Dumping Fascism on the trash of history

Yes, we sing a song of revolution

A peaceful we the people redirection

Defeating our slide toward devolution

Perfecting the soul of our imperfect union

No far-right Christian theocracy

Or male privileging patriarchy

No white nationalism and supremacy

Or military industrial oligarchy

End to political and corporate kleptocracy

And the quest for U.S. style monarchy

No presidential grabs at autocracy

But instead a true and equitable democracy

Yes, we sing a song of revolution

A peaceful we the people redirection

Defeating our slide toward devolution

Perfecting the soul of our imperfect union

Rise up and take back power

Mark our ballots and speak our truth

Stand up no longer to cower

Holding hands in unity

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/06/a-song-of-revolution/