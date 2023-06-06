Morrison government’s $4m grant to group accused of ‘extreme religious practices’ was likely unlawful

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2023 23:12 Hits: 2

There is no evidence politicians knew of the allegations against the foundation when the grant to WA group the Esther Foundation was announced

The Morrison government gave $4m to an organisation accused of “extreme religious practices” – including exorcisms and gay conversion – on the same day the Australian government solicitor (AGS) advised the grant would “likely be without lawful authority”.

The former prime minister Scott Morrison announced the grant for Western Australia’s Esther Foundation in the lead-up to the 2019 election, declaring the organisation had “completely, completely captured” his heart.

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoonemail newsletters for your daily news roundup

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2023/jun/07/morrison-government-gave-4m-to-group-accused-of-conducting-exorcisms-and-gay-conversions