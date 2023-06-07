Top 10 Sapphic love stories

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023

The days when lesbian stories were always racked with anguish are behind us. As Pride month gets under way, here is some rather more joyful reading

Are fictional lesbians always miserable?

When I first came out and started anxiously reading the “Sapphic canon”, I feared that was the case. Classics such as The Well of Loneliness, The Color Purple, Stone Butch Blues, or indeed Sappho’s poetry, told me that falling in love with a woman could be profound and beautiful, but it would not be fun. Sapphic love stories were defined by longing, yearning and angst. Often, women died.

