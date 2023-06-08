The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘They fling the doors wide open for you’: why America’s lesbian bars must be saved

As the venues disappear across the US, Willa Bennett and Krista Burton reflect on the institutions that shaped them

Willa Bennett, editor-in-chief of the uber-trendy fashion site Highsnobiety, will never forget the first time she went to a lesbian bar. Cubbyhole, a lively corner spot in New York’s West Village, is beloved for its kitschy decor, booming jukebox, and $2 margaritas. But she went for a different reason. She wanted to find her people.

Bennett was in college just outside of New York, and it took about an hour on the Metro North train to reach “Cubby”. She’d go into the city alone, find a seat at the bar, and sit there for hours, flipping through a magazine or writing in her notebook.

