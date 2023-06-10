Over half of LGBTQ+ workers won’t work in states with anti-queer laws

Articles

A new report from the job-finding service Indeed has found that over half of LGBTQ+ people won’t apply for jobs in states with anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Indeed’s report disclosed the results of a survey of over 700 full-time LGBTQ+ workers. It also found that 65% of respondents were concerned about how anti-LGBTQ+ laws could affect their job opportunities.

While 52% of workers said they’d never apply for a job in an anti-LGBTQ+ state, 77% said they’d at least hesitate to apply for a position where anti-LGBTQ+ laws are in place. Additionally, 75% would hesitate to apply to work for any company that is headquartered in a state with anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Only 23% of respondents said their employer provides LGBTQ+-specific benefits, and a whopping 73% said their employer doesn’t offer any trans-specific benefits, such as financial support for gender-affirming care.

Respondents also revealed that anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination in the workplace remains rampant, with 60% saying they feel they didn’t receive a promotion because they were LGBTQ+, 47% saying they’re paid less because of their queer identity, and 57% saying their identity led them to receive a performance improvement plan, a disciplinary measure for employees that precedes firing.

Additionally, 26% said they remain closeted at work, and 30% said they’ve personally experienced workplace discrimination at some point in their employment history.

One thing the respondents resoundingly applauded: LGBTQ+ employee resource groups. Approximately 81% said these groups improve their well-being, but only 34% said that such groups exist at their place of work.

The survey comes as GOP lawmakers have introduced over 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills around the country in the first half of this year alone. More than 75 have already become law. The situation has gotten so dire that the Human Rights Campaign declared a national state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans.

