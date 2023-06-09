The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Elliot Page Went Into Graphic Detail About His Failed Attempts To Have Sex With A Man For The First Time At 16 And Admitted His Brain Couldn’t “Comprehend” That He Wasn't Interested

Category: Sex Hits: 0

“We'd try and then stop, try and then stop, try and then stop, and then we stopped trying… My brain could not comprehend that I simply wasn't interested, that I just didn't want to go through with it.”

Elliot Page Went Into Graphic Detail About His Failed Attempts To Have Sex With A Man For The First Time At 16 And Admitted His Brain Couldn’t “Comprehend” That He Wasn't Interested

View Entire Post ›

Read more https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/ellendurney/elliot-page-recalled-failed-attempts-to-have-sex-at-16

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version