David Furnish on wiping out HIV/Aids, the ‘weaponisation’ of LGBTQ+ rights … and the day Putin called

Elton John’s husband and chair of his Aids foundation calls for a redoubling of efforts amid rising illiberalism around the globe

It could be said to be a love that dare not speak its name. Certainly Russia’s president makes little of it when warning of the degrading dangers of western acceptance of LGBTQ+ rights. “I’m told unreliably, or reliably, who knows, that Putin is a fan,” says Elton John’s husband, David Furnish, of the unlikely Rocketman devotee in the Kremlin.

“Every March 25, I get a WhatsApp message from the [Russian] health minister saying: ‘I just want to wish Elton happy birthday and we wish him all the best and love his music so much.’ So, it is this strange paradox.

