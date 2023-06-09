Candace Owens gets demonetized on YouTube for transphobia, claims harassment

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 09 June 2023 20:30 Hits: 0

Candace Owens, the right-wing trans-baiting online provocateur, says YouTube is harassing her.

The video-sharing platform gave her “an option to delete every video that I’ve ever done pertaining to gender in which I have accurately gendered someone,” the host claimed on her Candace Owens Podcast, referring to individuals she’s misgendered and deadnamed in videos.

YouTube tells a different story.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

The company blocked ads on “several videos on Candace Owen’s channel for violating our monetization policies, including those against hateful and derogatory content,” Google spokesperson Michael Aciman told NBC News.

In other words, Owens wasn’t censored. She just can’t make money off her “hateful and derogatory” videos.

While the platform’s guidelines don’t address misgendering explicitly, Aciman referred to deliberate misgendering as a potential violation of its monetization policy on hateful conduct.

The guidelines say YouTube can prohibit advertising on a video that “promotes discrimination, disparages, or humiliates an individual or group of people,” including members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The policy could result in enforcement against videos that include “deliberate deadnaming or misgendering of transgender individuals,” Aciman said.

It’s the closest the platform has come to an outright ban on deadnaming and misgendering trans people.

Owens said YouTube was censoring her “truth”, and warned viewers that some of the more than 1,200 videos on her channel may have gone missing. Those would not seem to include the multiple dozens of her videos that are still online and tagged with #pronouns, #trans, and #transgender.

Owens has a long history of anti-LGBTQ+ invective.

Owens has accused So You Think You Can Dance judge JoJo Siwa of pretending to be gay for clicks, said she’d beat her own grandchild if they came out as trans, has attacked Dwayne Wade’s trans daughter, out soccer legend Megan Rapinoe and Lil Nas X, and falsely associated trans people with mass shootings in Memphis and Texas.

The internet-popular presenter counts herself among the few Blacks for Trump and has vehemently derided the Black Lives Matter movement.

Owens’ YouTube slap follows the demonetization of fellow Daily Wire contributor Matt Walsh, who claimed to be out $1.2 million after the platform removed ads from his channel in April, citing his serial misgendering of celebrity influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Walsh claimed at the time he was abandoning YouTube.

Like Owens’ channel, his is still up and running.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/06/candace-owens-gets-demonetized-on-youtube-for-transphobia-claims-harassment/