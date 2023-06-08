The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Met chief apologises for force’s treatment of LGBTQ+ people

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Sir Mark Rowley makes apology in letter to activist Peter Tatchell, and says there is still ‘much for us to do’

Scotland Yard has apologised to the LGBTQ+ community for past failings, in what campaigners have hailed as a historic first they hope other police forces around the UK will follow.

The Met police commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, made the admission in a letter to Peter Tatchell, a prominent British LGBTQ+ activist.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/jun/08/met-chief-apologises-for-forces-treatment-of-lgbtq-people

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version