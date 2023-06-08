Met chief apologises for force’s treatment of LGBTQ+ people

Articles

Sir Mark Rowley makes apology in letter to activist Peter Tatchell, and says there is still ‘much for us to do’

Scotland Yard has apologised to the LGBTQ+ community for past failings, in what campaigners have hailed as a historic first they hope other police forces around the UK will follow.

The Met police commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, made the admission in a letter to Peter Tatchell, a prominent British LGBTQ+ activist.

