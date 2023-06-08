Joe Biden marks Pride month with high-profile support of LGBTQ+ community

Articles

President announced new initiatives to protect gay rights but celebration on White House lawn postponed due to wildfire smoke

Joe Biden unveiled new initiatives on Thursday to protect LGBTQ+ communities but hastily postponed a big Pride Month celebration on the White House lawn with thousands of guests from around the country because of poor air quality from the Canadian wildfires.

The event, which will now be held on Saturday, was intended to be a high-profile show of support at a time when members of the LGBTQ+ community feel under attack like never before and the White House has little recourse to beat back a flood of state-level legislation against them.

