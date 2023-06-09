Justin Welby criticises Ugandan church’s backing for anti-gay law

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 09 June 2023 07:00 Hits: 1

Archbishop of Canterbury expresses dismay over church’s support for Ugandan law enacted last month

The archbishop of Canterbury has urged the Anglican church in Uganda to reconsider its vociferous support for the world’s harshest anti-LGBTQ+ law, which imposes the death penalty for certain homosexual acts.

Justin Welby said there was no justification for supporting the legislation, in a move that highlights deep divisions within the global Anglican church on LGBTQ+ issues.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/09/justin-welby-criticises-ugandan-church-backing-for-anti-gay-law