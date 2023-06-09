Four controversial doctors helping Republicans attack trans healthcare

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Friday, 09 June 2023

A wave of new restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors relies on a number of doctors with ties to rightwing groups and little experience treating transgender patients

On Wednesday, the governor of Missouri, Mike Parson, signed legislation to restrict gender-affirming care for minors, becoming the 20th US state in a nationwide wave targeting transgender healthcare.

To promote their legislation, Republican politicians have turned to a handful of controversial doctors, all of whom have ties to rightwing groups and little experience treating transgender patients. Every major medical association in the country has come out against such bans, stating that gender-affirming care should be available to those who need it, including minors.

