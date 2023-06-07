Outrage as anti-LGBTQ+ protest at California school board turns violent

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023

Congressman Adam Schiff condemns ‘acts of violence’ as punches thrown outside meeting about designating June as Pride month

Democratic politicians across California condemned a volatile anti-gay protest outside a suburban Los Angeles school board meeting on Tuesday, as the school board heard public comment on whether to officially designate June as LGBTQ+ Pride month.

Footage from a local television station showed crowds of people shoving, kicking and throwing punches outside a school district building in Glendale, California.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jun/07/lgbtq-violence-protest-glendale-unified-school-district