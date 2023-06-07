The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

School board president faces backlash for calling Harvey Milk a ‘pedophile’

Joseph Komrosky of the Temecula, California, board objected to Milk being including in school materials when making claim

The president of the Temecula school board in California is facing a backlash from educators, parents and state officials after calling gay rights activist Harvey Milk a “pedophile”.

At the school board’s 16 May meeting, the board president, Joseph Komrosky, objected to an elementary social science curriculum that included Milk, the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California, in its supplemental materials. “My question is, why even mention a pedophile?” Komrosky said, echoing a conspiracy theory that falsely accuses gay people of molesting children at higher rates than heterosexual people. When meeting attendees protested that Milk was not a pedophile, Komrosky said: “I beg to differ.”

