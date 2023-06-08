The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Japan court falls short of calling same-sex marriage ban unconstitutional

The complicated ruling from a court in Fukuoka comes after four other courts reached differing conclusions, and ahead of a parliamentary debate on the subject

A court in Japan has ruled that the country’s ban on same-sex marriage is “in a state of unconstitutionality” but fell short of stating it was unconstitutional – a decision that has clouded the debate over LGBTQ+ rights.

Thursday’s ruling by the Fukuoka district court echoed a 2022 decision by a court in Tokyo and is the fifth and final ruling awaited in Japan’s district court system.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/08/japan-court-falls-short-of-calling-same-sex-marriage-ban-unconstitutional

