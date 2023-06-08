Less than half in Britain back gender-affirming care for trans teenagers

Articles

Britain also ranks low in 30-country poll on support for access to public facilities matching gender identity

Less than half of people in Great Britain agree that transgender teenagers should be allowed to receive counselling and hormone treatment, polling suggests.

Britain placed 28th out of 30 countries for the proportion of people agreeing that teenagers with parental consent should be able to access “gender-affirming” care. Only Hungary, which banned transgender people from legally changing their gender in 2020, and the US recorded lower levels of support than Britain’s 47%.

