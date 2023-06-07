Is Spider-Verse’s Gwen Stacy trans?

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023 19:30 Hits: 0

Fans have speculated that Spider-Woman Gwen Stacy is transgender, but the new animated film Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, drops some major hints that they’re correct.

The movie never explicitly says she is transgender, but visual imagery and a storyline that includes a painful coming-out scene make it a straightforward interpretation.

In the film, the background colors change with her mood. When she reveals to her father that she is Spider-Woman, the hue changes to the colors of the trans flag – soft pink, blue, and white. Her hair color also changes to match the flag. Her father is shown later wearing a trans flag on his police uniform.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

Her decision to reveal that her family doesn’t know “half of who I am” has also resonated with transgender fans. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that she has a trans pride flag on her jacket and a “Protect Trans Kids” sticker on her bedroom wall.

Fans have repeatedly pointed out the allegory of her coming-out scene and the shift in colors as well as that the main character, Miles Morales, doesn’t shy away from still showing romantic interest in her.

thinking about Trans Gwen Stacy and her entire plot being about centered around her father's struggle to believe her and accept her identity pic.twitter.com/evHdVhulMa June 3, 2023

I truly thought the "Gwen is trans" stuff in ATSV was just Twitter doing its usual thing but no it's AGGRESSIVELY loud about it

Being draped in the trans colors while giving a speech about having to hide half of yourself from the people you love is as subtle as a brick June 5, 2023

me when im talking about my supposed "secret identity" to my dad and my house conviniently turns into the trans flag pic.twitter.com/x1PY25Kyck atsv spoilers ! (@catjiinx) atsv spoilers ! (@catjiinx) June 5, 2023

#Gwen is Trans.

Her whole arc is a trans allegory. The colors are the trans flag.

But most telling. HER WHITE COP DAD WEARS THE TRANS COLORS ON HIS UNIFORM. NO FUCK1NG COP IS THAT MUCH OF AN ALLY UNLESS THEY HAVE A TRANS FAMILY MEMBER!#SpiderVerse#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVersepic.twitter.com/chLJ0rXXh6 June 5, 2023

mfs be like “gwen stacy isn’t trans” and then they have a four minute sequence in the movie where she’s just the trans flag colors pic.twitter.com/wMlQmPN5JR June 4, 2023

Spiderman Across The Spiderverse said Trans Rights. pic.twitter.com/iBCpGc9Ith June 6, 2023

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/06/is-spider-verses-gwen-stacy-trans/