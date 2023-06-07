Pro fisherman casts outrageously homophobic tweet got what he deserved

Articles

Pro fisherman Blake Dyer, a big name on the pro-fishing circuit, is out of at least one sponsorship this week after a high-end brewery cut ties with the angler over a homophobic tweet.

In response to a message from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) denouncing Uganda’s just-signed Kill the Gays law, Dyer posted: “With Uganda on this one.”

Dyer made the offending admission at 11:20 p.m. on Memorial Day.

“We learned of Mr. Dyer’s view this morning and immediately severed our relationship with him,” posted the Canyon Club Brewery in Moraga, California on the following Monday. “We could not disagree more strenuously with Mr. Dyer’s view and the abomination that is going on in Uganda.”

Since then, Dyer’s Twitter account has been deleted, and his Instagram has been switched to private.

For his part, Cruz surprised many in the LGBTQ+ community with his forceful denunciation of the Uganda law.

“This Uganda law is horrific & wrong,” Cruz tweeted shortly after Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni signed the new legislation into law last week.

“Any law criminalizing homosexuality or imposing the death penalty for ‘aggravated homosexuality’ is grotesque & an abomination,” Cruz wrote. “ALL civilized nations should join together in condemning this human rights abuse.”

The Anti-Homosexuality Act, passed by the Ugandan parliament in March, has drawn international condemnation. All but two of the Christian-majority nation’s 389 MPs voted for the bill that would impose life in prison for anyone engaging in homosexual sex.

One MP proposed an amendment that would make homosexuality punishable by castration.

Before getting axed this week, Dyer had racked up one win and eight top-10 finishes on the Major League Fishing circuit out of 35 total events fished. He’s taken home $63,098 over a 10-year career.

Canyon Club Brewery, headquartered next door to Dyer’s hometown of Walnut Creek, was just one company of many associated with the bass man.

The progressive Twitter account Patriot Takes invited Dyer’s other sponsors to weigh in on his support for “Uganda executing gay people,” including MLF sponsor Toyota, Ranger Boats, The Brewery Club, Shimano Fishing, Mercury Maine, Yamaoto Bait, Simms Fishing, and Bill Lewis Lures.

“Do Blake’s sponsors support this?” the site asked.

