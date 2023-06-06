Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2023 19:30 Hits: 4

While conservatives have tried to paint LGBTQ+ people as dangerous deviants hell-bent on destroying America, a recent Gallup poll found that most Americans aren’t buying the rhetoric – at least regarding marriage equality.

While LGBTQ+ people’s right to get married has been a polarizing topic for decades, 71% of Americans support marriage equality currently. That is a record high, matching the level of support found last year.

It wasn’t until 2011 that most Americans supported same-sex marriages, and the number has steadily risen. When Gallup started polling on the question in 1996, only 27% were in favor.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

Get the Daily Brief The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you. The news you care about, reported on by the people who care about you.

In 2015, shortly before the Obergefell v Hodges ruling by the Supreme Court legalized marriage equality nationwide, support cracked 60%. By 2021, 70% were in favor.

While support has increased across all demographic, two subgroups have yet to crack the 50% mark – Republicans (49%) and weekly churchgoers (41%). Both groups have been the most active in recent attempts to undermine LGBTQ+ equality. A slight majority of Republicans supported marriage equality in 2021 and 2022, but the number dipped slightly for the most recent polling.

Adults aged 18 to 29 (89%), Democrats (84%), and infrequent churchgoers (83%) were the most likely to support same-sex marriages.

The 2023 Gallup Poll found that support for marriage equality has held steady at record-high numbers.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/06/the-majority-of-americans-support-marriage-equality-at-record-high-numbers/