Parades but no public posts: which brands are supporting Pride in the wake of backlash?

Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023

As Target, Bud Light, Starbucks and others face threats and boycotts, here’s what other top US brands have planned

In recent years, Pride month has served as an opportunity for global brands to demonstrate their inclusivity – marching in parades, touting support for LGBTQ+ causes and blanketing merchandise in rainbow flags.

In the past, that’s led to concerns over “rainbow-washing”: corporations shrewdly supporting LGBTQ+ communities in more liberal territories for marketing purposes, without expending political or financial capital to stand by persecuted queer people around the world.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/07/pride-month-boycotts-target-bud-light-brands-companies