Book bans are sweeping US schools. A surprising new victim? The Bible | Arwa Mahdawi

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 07 June 2023

When Utah’s Republican lawmakers decided to clamp down on ‘pornographic or indecent’ texts, they won’t have had the Old Testament in mind

When I was a teenager, I read Genesis for the first and only time. It was quite the revelation. Excuse me, I would say with teenage zeal, to anyone who would listen, do you know about Lot? Do you know that his two daughters conspired to get him drunk and then they undressed him and had sex with him in order to continue the family line? This was after God turned Lot’s wife into a pillar of salt, by the way, and there was an attempted gang-rape involving angels. Oh, and this isn’t a one-off, you know. Noah – the animal rescue enthusiast – also got drunk and naked. And there was some weird business with his son, Ham. I don’t mean to be disrespectful, but there is some messed-up stuff in the Bible.

An anonymous parent in the US agrees. A Utah school district recently removed the King James Bible from school libraries for containing “vulgarity or violence”. Last year, you see, amid an orgy of conservative book-banning, Utah’s Republican legislators passed a law that allowed any parent to file a challenge about a book in a public school they considered “pornographic or indecent”. Of course, nobody wants pornography or indecent materials in schools, but this law has been wielded in bad faith to get rid of anything related to LGBTQ+ people or racial identity.

