Oxford University appoints UK’s first professor of LGBTQ+ history

Matt Cook, who has written on queer urban life and the Aids crisis, takes up the new post at Mansfield College

The renowned cultural historian Matt Cook is to become the UK’s first fully endowed professor of LGBTQ+ history in a newly created post at Mansfield College, Oxford.

Cook, who has written extensively on queer urban life, the Aids crisis and queer domesticity, will become the first Jonathan Cooper chair of the history of sexualities later this year.

