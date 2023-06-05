The best US exhibitions and art events for Pride month

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 05 June 2023 16:00 Hits: 3

This year’s annual celebration of LGBTQ culture and history offers up a diverse set of exhibitions, screenings and happenings

With Pride Month now upon us, festivities across the United States will create safe spaces while celebrating the lives and journeys of LGBTQ individuals everywhere. In addition to the countless Pride parades and festivities, queer creators and their art will also be centered this year – many art galleries, museums, and other art spaces will be staging amazing art exhibitions, movie screenings and more throughout the month of June. Here are some of the best art events to catch.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2023/jun/05/us-exhibitions-art-pride-month