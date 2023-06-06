Rightwing governor of Lazio region withdraws backing for pride parade

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 06 June 2023

Decision is linked to row over government plans to criminalise people who seek surrogacy abroad

The rightwing governor of Italy’s Lazio region has come under fire after withdrawing the administration’s support for Rome’s pride parade, saying its name could not be associated with events “aimed at promoting illegal conduct”.

Lazio, the region surrounding Rome which has been under rightwing rule since March, had planned to sponsor the LGBTQ+ event on Saturday but backed out after organisers said the support was a sign that the region had distanced itself from plans by the national government to criminalise people who seek surrogacy abroad.

