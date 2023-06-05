The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Several cities celebrated Pride over the weekend. Here’s what it looked like

The first Pride march was in response to attacks by police and government policies that discriminated against the queer community. This year, Pride is both a celebration and a protest against all of the unjust laws being passed to punish our very existence.

Philadelphia, Dallas, and West Hollywood, among others, all held Pride parades and festivals over the weekend. This is what it looked like:

Dallas

West Hollywood

Philadelphia

