Several cities celebrated Pride over the weekend. Here’s what it looked like

The first Pride march was in response to attacks by police and government policies that discriminated against the queer community. This year, Pride is both a celebration and a protest against all of the unjust laws being passed to punish our very existence.

Philadelphia, Dallas, and West Hollywood, among others, all held Pride parades and festivals over the weekend. This is what it looked like:

Dallas

The skyline at night, is rainbow & bright

*clap* *clap* *clap* *clap*

Deep in the heart of Texas!!!#DallasPride pic.twitter.com/sxNMxc0nBT June 2, 2023

Love knows no boundaries. We are proud to celebrate diversity and equality at this year's Alan Ross Freedom Parade! Presented by Corona, come join us at @fairparkdallas at 2pm. #LoveIsLove#DallasPride2023#EqualityForAll#DallasPride#pridepic.twitter.com/JYDJuJEq5H June 4, 2023

A rainbow hangs over Dallas for the first weekend of Pride Month. pic.twitter.com/NiRGkEk2mH (@stevanzetti) (@stevanzetti) June 4, 2023

@MomsDemand marched in Dallas #pride parade. LGBTQIA ppl are being targeted by TX lawmakers and silence is complicity.

We must #disarmhate.

We must loudly affirm that LGBTQIA ppl are here and seen and belong and we will fight for them. pic.twitter.com/Vb4G89pOGa June 4, 2023

West Hollywood

Melissa McCarthy is seen at WeHo Pride on June 4, 2023 in West Hollywood, California pic.twitter.com/tGtGTdqmkJ June 5, 2023

WeHo Pride Parade! Lived here four years and this is my first time making the parade! Let’s gooooo! pic.twitter.com/pGcGpiBcZM June 4, 2023

Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Gloria Allred and Melissa McCarthy attend the 2023 WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, California.

More #WeHoPride https://t.co/soysjIreSdpic.twitter.com/ELjbISfp4J June 5, 2023

"Pride is a protest."

West Hollywood bar owner and former @NSYNC singer Lance Bass joined KTLA's broadcast at the #WeHoPride Parade. @WeHoCitypic.twitter.com/l37dtSLg2n June 4, 2023

Philadelphia

philly pride is truly something else pic.twitter.com/ydIdaf1gnF June 5, 2023

Photos from today's Philly Pride March kickoff at 6th and Walnut. pic.twitter.com/70lHEPTNLk June 4, 2023

Happy Pride Philly!

Great work Philly Pride 365 and wonderful brunch @phillygaynewspic.twitter.com/S87Ae52VtF June 4, 2023

Here at Independence Hall for the official unveiling of our 200 FT Pride Flag

Happy Pride Philly pic.twitter.com/zUZcJiB3LM (@MxPHLLeather20) (@MxPHLLeather20) June 2, 2023

