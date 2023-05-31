Conservatives are bullying pro-LGBTQ+ companies, just in time for Pride Month | Arwa Mahdawi

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 13:08 Hits: 5

We’ve already seen a wave of hate campaigns against brands who support LGBTQ+ people in even the smallest of ways

Pride Month is about to get started and you know what that means: the shops are full of rainbow flags and what the Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) has called “demonic paraphernalia”. As insiders know, Clause 3.4 of the Gay Agenda stipulates that during the month of June homosexuals of the world must unite to brainwash the masses and convert innocent heterosexuals to our dastardly ways.

For the last few years corporations have happily gone along with all this. They’ve made a big song and dance about how they value things like inclusivity and diversity and human rights. They’ve spoken about how important kindnessis. They’ve kowtowed to LGBTQ+ people who have made unreasonable demands that they be treated like people. They’ve talked about dangerous things like respect and acceptance.

Arwa Mahdawi is a Guardian columnist

