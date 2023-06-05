Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 05 June 2023 04:00 Hits: 3

Campaigners hope a new law will show LGBT soldiers that the country they are risking their lives for cares about them

The Ukrainian MP Andrii Kozhemiakin is a wiry, conservative ex-spy who likes to emphasise his Christian faith and large family. He is also an unlikely new recruit in the fight for LGBT rights in Ukraine.

A draft civil union law that would give same-sex partnerships legal status for the first time was introduced this year to Ukraine’s parliament, which is still functioning despite the war.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/05/war-brings-urgency-to-fight-for-lgbt-rights-in-ukraine