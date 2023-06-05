War brings urgency to fight for LGBT rights in Ukraine

Category: Sex Hits: 3
Campaigners hope a new law will show LGBT soldiers that the country they are risking their lives for cares about them
The Ukrainian MP Andrii Kozhemiakin is a wiry, conservative ex-spy who likes to emphasise his Christian faith and large family. He is also an unlikely new recruit in the fight for LGBT rights in Ukraine.
A draft civil union law that would give same-sex partnerships legal status for the first time was introduced this year to Ukraine’s parliament, which is still functioning despite the war.Continue reading...
