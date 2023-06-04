The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Marjorie Taylor Greene says “the left” boycotted Chick-fil-A because they’re closed on Sundays

In 2012, Chick-fil-A came under scrutiny for its donations to anti-LGBTQ+ causes, including an organization that promoted conversion therapy, leading to one of the most significant pro-LGBTQ+ boycotts in U.S. history.

But Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) doesn’t remember things that way.

Speaking on her podcast MTG Battleground, Greene explained the controversy as liberals getting mad at the fast-food chicken chain not being open on Sundays.

“A lot of us have forgotten about Chick-fil-A being, being boycotted and targeted so heavily like they did on the left,” she said. “People were mad at them simply because they, they close their doors on Sundays because the owners of Chick-fil-A are Christians and they believe in taking a day of rest, like the Bible talks about, like God says you should rest one day a week.”

“The left targeted them because they’re Christians!”

Then her boyfriend, Brian Glenn of the Right Side Broadcasting Network, cut in to get closer to the real reason for the boycott.

“And there was their stance on marriage, gay marriage, their stance on that,” he said.

Chick-fil-A became a cause célèbre for Christian conservatives ever since it faced criticism in 2012 for its donations to extreme anti-LGBTQ+ organizations. As Glenn said, Evangelicals flocked to the restaurant to show their support for its anti-LGBTQ+ actions. So any criticism of the fast food chain can be perceived as an attack on conservative Christians themselves.

After Chick-fil-A was first caught donating to extremist groups that promote, among other things, conversion therapy, CEO and president Dan Cathy said that the company was “guilty as charged” because they want to promote “the biblical definition of the family unit.”

Chick-fil-A later walked back that support and said that they would stop funding organizations with “political agendas.”

Years later, they were again caught donating to groups that oppose LGBTQ+ equality, and the chain again promised to stop donating to them. But a report in 2021 showed that Cathy – one of the heirs to the Chick-fil-A fortune with an estimated net worth of $8 billion – was giving money to organizations working to pass anti-trans laws in dozens of states and blocking the Equality Act in Congress.

Conservative support for Chick-fil-A went so deep that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed what was informally called the “Save Chick-fil-A” bill in 2019, which was meant to protect businesses from “adverse actions” because of the businesses’ “religious beliefs” or “moral convictions.” Abbott surrounded himself with Chick-fil-A food while signing the law.

