Female-only app represented by Katherine Deves fails to throw out transgender discrimination suit

Roxanne Tickle is suing Giggle for Girls after it blocked her account because she was ‘considered male’

A female-only social media platform represented by former Liberal party candidate Katherine Deves has failed to get a discrimination suit thrown out of court.

Transgender woman Roxanne Tickle is suing the social media platform Giggle for Girls, an app “made for women by women”, that blocked her after she was “considered male”.

