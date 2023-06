Trump-appointed judge says Tennessee anti-drag law is unconstitutional

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 03 June 2023 15:54 Hits: 1

Thomas Parker says law designed to place limits on drag shows would encourage ‘discriminatory enforcement’ in ruling

A federal judge appointed by Donald Trump said a first-in-the-nation Tennessee law designed to place strict limits on drag shows is unconstitutional.

In a 70-page ruling handed down late on Friday, the US district judge, Thomas Parker, called the law “unconstitutionally vague and substantially over-broad”, and said it would encourage “discriminatory enforcement”.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jun/03/trump-judge-tennessee-anti-drag-law-unconstitutional