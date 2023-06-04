The Observer view on Uganda’s anti-gay laws: grotesque, legalised bigotry | Observer editorial

Articles

Yoweri Museveni has introduced the death penalty for homosexual acts, but his legislation threatens more than the people it demonises

Uganda is one of the youngest and fastest growing countries in the world. Nearly half of its 45 million-strong population in 2020 were under 14. Roughly 75% were under 30. Total numbers are projected to grow to 141 million by 2065. Against this extraordinarily fecund demographic backdrop, fears expressed by its president, Yoweri Museveni, that homosexuality threatens the “procreation of the human race” appear absurdly and offensively misplaced.

Museveni, 78, cannot be counted among these new Ugandan generations. He has been in charge since 1986, having seized power in a violent coup. In 2005, he agreed to the creation of a multi-party democracy, but his authoritarian grip on the country has never relaxed. Corruption and intimidation of political opponents are rife. Vote-fixing and fraud have marred successive elections, according to the UK, EU and US.

