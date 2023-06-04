The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Florida school offers yearbook reprints after objections to LGBTQ+ content

Several conservative parents of students at Lyman high school complained about two pages highlighting LGBTQ+ students

A high school in Florida will offer refunds and reprints to parents and students who argued its yearbook featured “disgusting and wrong” LGBTQ+ content.

Students at Lyman high school in Seminole county received their yearbooks a few weeks ago. Several conservative parents complained.

