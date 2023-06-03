The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

‘Time of new hope’: Optimism is high for Bangkok Pride after Thai elections

Category: Sex Hits: 2

Voters rejected Prayuth Chan-ocha in favour of parties promising reform, including greater LGBTQ+ rights such as equal marriage

When rainbow colours cover one of Bangkok’s main thoroughfares on Sunday, crowds joining the city’s pride celebrations may feel a little more optimistic about the future.

In an election last month, Thai voters firmly rejected Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former coup-maker who has ruled the country for nine years, in favour of opposition parties promising reform, including greater LGBTQ+ rights such as equal marriage.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/03/optimism-is-high-for-bangkok-pride-after-thai-elections

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version