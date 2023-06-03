‘Time of new hope’: Optimism is high for Bangkok Pride after Thai elections

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 03 June 2023 04:00 Hits: 2

Voters rejected Prayuth Chan-ocha in favour of parties promising reform, including greater LGBTQ+ rights such as equal marriage

When rainbow colours cover one of Bangkok’s main thoroughfares on Sunday, crowds joining the city’s pride celebrations may feel a little more optimistic about the future.

In an election last month, Thai voters firmly rejected Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former coup-maker who has ruled the country for nine years, in favour of opposition parties promising reform, including greater LGBTQ+ rights such as equal marriage.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/03/optimism-is-high-for-bangkok-pride-after-thai-elections